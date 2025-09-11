SBI Junior Associates Hall Ticket 2025 Shortly at sbi.co.in- Know Latest Updates Here

Summary As per the notification available on the SBI careers portal, the admit card download link will be activated shortly This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,180 clerk (Junior Associate) vacancies in SBI branches across the country

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the admit card for the SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025 in the coming days. Once released, candidates who have registered for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) recruitment exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website — sbi.co.in or sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings.

As per the notification available on the SBI careers portal, the admit card download link will be activated shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

The SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. The exam will be conducted in an online mode, featuring a 100-mark objective-type test with a total duration of 1 hour. The question paper will include:

30 questions in English Language

35 questions in Numerical Ability

35 questions in Reasoning Ability

A negative marking system will be in place — 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,180 clerk (Junior Associate) vacancies in SBI branches across the country. Selection will be based on performance in the preliminary and main examinations.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their hall tickets once they are released:

Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in Click on the ‘SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025’ link available on the homepage. Enter your login credentials (such as registration number and date of birth) on the login page. Submit the details to view your admit card. Download and print the hall ticket for future reference.

Candidates must carry the printed admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination center. Entry without these documents will not be permitted.