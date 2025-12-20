SBI PO Final Result 2025 Announced, Merit List Released: Letter Download Link Here

Summary The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the final result of the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the selection process can now check the SBI PO final result 2025 on the official website of the bank.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the final result of the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the selection process can now check the SBI PO final result 2025 on the official website of the bank. The result has been released in PDF format, allowing candidates to view the merit list without logging in with their registration credentials.

The SBI PO final result 2025 PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates who have been declared successful after the completion of the Group Exercise and Interview rounds, which were conducted during November and December 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 541 Probationary Officer posts, including 500 regular vacancies and 41 backlog vacancies across various categories.

Candidates can access and download the SBI PO final merit list by visiting the official SBI website. From the homepage, they need to navigate to the careers section and click on the link titled “Recruitment of Probationary Officers – Final Result Announced.” Once selected, the SBI PO final result PDF will appear on the screen, from where candidates can check their roll numbers and download the document for future reference. To access the scorecard, candidates will need to log in using their registration number and date of birth. The scorecard will display marks obtained in the Mains examination along with the scores of the Group Exercise and Interview rounds, helping candidates assess their overall performance in the selection process.

The final merit list has been prepared based on the combined performance of candidates in Phase II (Main Examination) and Phase III, which included the Group Exercise and Personal Interview. Applicants who qualified in all stages of the recruitment process can now verify their final selection status on the official portal at sbi.bank.in.

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the final merit list will be required to undergo the next stages of the recruitment process, which include document verification and a mandatory medical examination. Successful completion of these formalities will lead to the issuance of the final appointment letters by the bank.

