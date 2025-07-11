State Bank of India Issues Admit Card For Circle Based Officer Exam 2025: Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates who have applied for the SBI CBO recruitment 2025 can download their admit cards using the link given at the official website- sbi.co.in This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2964 CBO vacancies in the bank

The State Bank of India (SBI) released admit cards for the Circle Based Officer (CBO) recruitment examination 2025. Candidates who have applied for the SBI CBO recruitment 2025 can download their admit cards using the link given at the official website- sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2964 CBO vacancies in the bank. To be eligible, candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification such as Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates with qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant are also eligible.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 and 30 years as on April 30, 2025.

SBI CBO Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

SBI CBO Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Go to sbi.co.in and open the careers section Open the current openings tab and click on the CBO recruitment examination link Open the admit card download link Enter your login details Submit and download the SBI CBO admit card Keep a printout of the same for future use