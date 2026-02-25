KCET 2026

KCET 2026 Application Correction Window Opens; Special Advisory for SC Candidates Issued

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Feb 2026
Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the application correction facility for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026.
Candidates who have already submitted their KCET 2026 application forms can now edit and update specific details through the official website.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the application correction facility for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026. Candidates who have already submitted their KCET 2026 application forms can now edit and update specific details through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The correction window will remain open until March 30.

According to KEA, applicants are allowed to modify information in their submitted forms even after the closure of the initial application process. However, the authority has made it clear that fresh applications will not be accepted once the registration deadline has passed. Only corrections to already submitted forms will be permitted during this period.

The examination authority has emphasised that the data available in the final submitted version of the application form will be stored on the server and treated as valid for further processing, including seat allotment. Candidates have therefore been advised to carefully review and update their details within the stipulated timeline to avoid complications at later stages.

Special Advisory for SC Candidates

KEA has also issued specific instructions for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates applying under internal reservation categories such as Category-A, Category-B, and Category-C. These applicants must obtain caste certificates that clearly mention internal reservation details from the concerned Tahsildar.

Candidates are required to accurately enter the Revenue Department (RD) number mentioned on the updated certificate in their KCET 2026 application form. The authority noted that some candidates had entered RD numbers from older certificates that did not include internal reservation information. Such discrepancies could impact eligibility under the reserved category during seat allotment.

The notice further clarified that only those candidates who correctly enter the valid RD number in the online application will be considered for seat allocation under the respective reserved category.

Candidates are urged to complete all corrections accurately before March 30 to ensure the smooth processing of their applications.

