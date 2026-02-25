IIT JAM 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Answer Key Objection Submission Link Activated - Check Deadline

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Feb 2026
11:12 AM

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has opened the objection submission portal against the released JAM 2026 (Joint Admission Test for Masters) answer key/response sheet.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download the answer key and submit objections through the JOAPS portal.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has opened the objection submission portal against the released JAM 2026 (Joint Admission Test for Masters) answer key/response sheet. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download the answer key and submit objections through the JOAPS (JAM Online Application Processing System) portal, which can be accessed via the official IIT JAM website.

Objection Submission Guide

  • Visit the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.
  • Click on the JOAPS portal link.
  • Log in by entering your unique credentials (enrollment ID/email address and password).
  • Once logged in, select the objection submission option against the displayed answer key.
  • Upload the required information and documents.
  • Review and submit.
The last date to submit challenges against the IIT JAM 2026 answer key is February 27. After reviewing the objections, the institute will release the final answer key, which will be used to prepare the results. Candidates are advised to carefully review their responses and raise objections, if necessary, within the given timeline to ensure accurate evaluation.

The provisional answer key and response sheet also allow candidates to calculate their estimated scores before the official result announcement.

IIT Bombay has announced that the IIT JAM 2026 results will be declared on March 20. The scorecards will be made available for download by March 27 through the official portal.

The computer-based IIT JAM 2026 examination was conducted on February 15. The national-level entrance test is held for admission to MSc programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other participating engineering institutes across India.

Find the direct JOAPS portal link here.

