Maharashtra NMMS Result 2026 Declared - Check Direct Link and Merit List Details

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune, has declared the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Result 2026 for Class 8 students. The results, along with the state-level merit list for the academic session 2025–26, have been made available online for candidates who appeared in the scholarship examination.

Students who participated in the NMMS 2026 examination can now access their scorecards through the official portals, mscenmms.in and mscepune.in. The result includes detailed information such as marks obtained in the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), total score, state rank, and qualifying status.

How to Check Maharashtra NMMS Result 2026?

To download the NMMS result, students need to visit the official result websites of MSCE. On the homepage, they should click on the link titled “Maharashtra NMMS Result 2026” or “NMMS Merit List 2025-26.” Candidates will be required to enter their 13-digit seat number and, if prompted, their mother’s name to access the scorecard. After the result appears on the screen, students are advised to download and print a copy for future reference.

The NMMS scheme aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from economically weaker sections, encouraging them to continue their education beyond Class 8. Under the scheme, selected students in Maharashtra will receive a scholarship of ₹12,000 per year, which amounts to ₹1,000 per month, from Class 9 to Class 12.

To receive the scholarship benefits, selected candidates must complete the document verification process at their respective schools. Additionally, students are required to open a joint bank account with a parent and link it with Aadhaar to facilitate direct benefit transfer through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

MSCE authorities and schools will communicate further details regarding verification schedules and fund disbursement. Students and parents are advised to regularly monitor official MSCE websites and school notifications for updates related to the scholarship process.

