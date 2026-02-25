GPAT 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Out - Download Steps and Admit Card Release Updates

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026 exam city intimation slip. Registered candidates can now check the city allotted to them for the computer-based test through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

According to the official schedule, the GPAT 2026 examination will be conducted on March 7 in 114 cities across India. NBEMS has also activated a GPAT demo test link on its website to help candidates familiarise themselves with the computer-based test (CBT) format ahead of the examination.

How to Download GPAT 2026 City Intimation Slip?

To access the GPAT 2026 city intimation slip, candidates should visit the official website at natboard.edu.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the candidate portal link. After entering their application number and password, the slip will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and save a copy for future reference.

In addition to being available on the portal, the GPAT city intimation slip will also be sent to the applicants' registered email IDs.

The GPAT 2026 admit card is expected to be available for download from March 2 on the NBEMS website. The hall ticket will contain key details including the exact address of the exam centre, reporting time, and important examination-day instructions. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. NBEMS has clarified that applicants found ineligible before the examination will not be issued admit cards.

As per the timeline, the GPAT 2026 results are tentatively scheduled for declaration by April 7.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates regarding the admit card and examination process.