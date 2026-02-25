GPAT 2026

GPAT 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Out - Download Steps and Admit Card Release Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Feb 2026
10:21 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026 exam city intimation slip.
Registered candidates can now check the city allotted to them for the computer-based test through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026 exam city intimation slip. Registered candidates can now check the city allotted to them for the computer-based test through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

According to the official schedule, the GPAT 2026 examination will be conducted on March 7 in 114 cities across India. NBEMS has also activated a GPAT demo test link on its website to help candidates familiarise themselves with the computer-based test (CBT) format ahead of the examination.

How to Download GPAT 2026 City Intimation Slip?

ADVERTISEMENT

To access the GPAT 2026 city intimation slip, candidates should visit the official website at natboard.edu.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the candidate portal link. After entering their application number and password, the slip will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and save a copy for future reference.

In addition to being available on the portal, the GPAT city intimation slip will also be sent to the applicants' registered email IDs.

The GPAT 2026 admit card is expected to be available for download from March 2 on the NBEMS website. The hall ticket will contain key details including the exact address of the exam centre, reporting time, and important examination-day instructions. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. NBEMS has clarified that applicants found ineligible before the examination will not be issued admit cards.

As per the timeline, the GPAT 2026 results are tentatively scheduled for declaration by April 7.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates regarding the admit card and examination process.

Last updated on 25 Feb 2026
10:22 AM
GPAT 2026 Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) exam city allotment
Similar stories
NMMS Scholarship

Maharashtra NMMS Result 2026 Declared - Check Direct Link and Merit List Details

UPSC 2026

UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - Commission Revises Schedule

NTA

JEE Mains 2026 Paper 2 Results Declared; Kerala Students Top BArch & BPlanning, Toppe. . .

NEET counselling

Maharashtra CET Cell Releases NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Allotment; 3,402 Candidates . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NMMS Scholarship

Maharashtra NMMS Result 2026 Declared - Check Direct Link and Merit List Details

UPSC 2026

UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - Commission Revises Schedule

St Xavier’s University

SXU Kolkata Gears Up to Host India’s Biggest Commerce and Management Fest 'X-Inova�. . .

NTA

JEE Mains 2026 Paper 2 Results Declared; Kerala Students Top BArch & BPlanning, Toppe. . .

NEET counselling

Maharashtra CET Cell Releases NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Allotment; 3,402 Candidates . . .

IIT Kharagpur
IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur Launches DRDO Industry-Academia Centre to Boost Defence R&D

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality