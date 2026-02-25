ICSI CS Professional Result 2025 Declared: Check December Session Toppers; Full Merit List Here

Summary The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the CS Professional December 2025 examination today, February 25. ICSI has further informed that the CS Executive December 2025 results will be declared at 2 PM today.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the CS Professional December 2025 examination today, February 25. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their results through the official website, icsi.edu, by logging in with their roll number and 17-digit registration number. The online scorecard provides detailed information, including subject-wise marks.

ICSI has further informed that the CS Executive December 2025 results will be declared at 2 PM today. Along with the result status, candidates will be able to view a comprehensive breakdown of their marks for each subject through the online portal.

CS Professional December 2025: Top Rank Holders

ADVERTISEMENT

The institute has also released the list of top rankers for the CS Professional December 2025 session.

Rank 1 - Kinjal Ajmera

Rank 2 - Manya Bathla

Rank 3 - Charu Upadhyay

Rank 4 - Vinee Nirmal Sapre

Rank 5 - Anjali Kumari

Check the full list here.

The CS Executive and CS Professional examinations for the December 2025 session were conducted in offline mode from December 22 to December 29, 2025, at designated examination centres across the country.

ICSI has clarified that the e-result-cum-marks statement will be made available exclusively online. No physical copies of the mark sheets will be dispatched to candidates by post. Aspirants are therefore advised to download and retain their digital scorecards for official use and record-keeping purposes.