ICSI CS

ICSI CS Professional Result 2025 Declared: Check December Session Toppers; Full Merit List Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Feb 2026
12:14 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the CS Professional December 2025 examination today, February 25.
ICSI has further informed that the CS Executive December 2025 results will be declared at 2 PM today.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the CS Professional December 2025 examination today, February 25. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their results through the official website, icsi.edu, by logging in with their roll number and 17-digit registration number. The online scorecard provides detailed information, including subject-wise marks.

ICSI has further informed that the CS Executive December 2025 results will be declared at 2 PM today. Along with the result status, candidates will be able to view a comprehensive breakdown of their marks for each subject through the online portal.

CS Professional December 2025: Top Rank Holders

ADVERTISEMENT

The institute has also released the list of top rankers for the CS Professional December 2025 session.

  • Rank 1 - Kinjal Ajmera
  • Rank 2 - Manya Bathla
  • Rank 3 - Charu Upadhyay
  • Rank 4 - Vinee Nirmal Sapre
  • Rank 5 - Anjali Kumari

Check the full list here.

The CS Executive and CS Professional examinations for the December 2025 session were conducted in offline mode from December 22 to December 29, 2025, at designated examination centres across the country.

ICSI has clarified that the e-result-cum-marks statement will be made available exclusively online. No physical copies of the mark sheets will be dispatched to candidates by post. Aspirants are therefore advised to download and retain their digital scorecards for official use and record-keeping purposes.

Last updated on 25 Feb 2026
12:14 PM
ICSI CS Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Result toppers merit list
Similar stories
KCET 2026

KCET 2026 Application Correction Window Opens; Special Advisory for SC Candidates Iss. . .

IIT JAM 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Answer Key Objection Submission Link Activated - Check Deadline

GPAT 2026

GPAT 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Out - Download Steps and Admit Card Release Updat. . .

NMMS Scholarship

Maharashtra NMMS Result 2026 Declared - Check Direct Link and Merit List Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
KCET 2026

KCET 2026 Application Correction Window Opens; Special Advisory for SC Candidates Iss. . .

IIT JAM 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Answer Key Objection Submission Link Activated - Check Deadline

GPAT 2026

GPAT 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Out - Download Steps and Admit Card Release Updat. . .

NMMS Scholarship

Maharashtra NMMS Result 2026 Declared - Check Direct Link and Merit List Details

UPSC 2026

UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - Commission Revises Schedule

St Xavier’s University

SXU Kolkata Gears Up to Host India’s Biggest Commerce and Management Fest 'X-Inova�. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality