State Bank of India Declares SBI Clerk Final Result 2025- Get Direct Link to Check Here

The State Bank of India announced the SBI Clerk Final Result 2025 on June 11, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Junior Associate main examination can check the results through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The SBI Clerk Main Exam 2025 was conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025 at various exam centres across the country. This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies across the country.

Candidates must note that the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for the selection and only the aggregate marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II) will be considered for preparation of the final merit list. Provisional selection will be made on the basis of candidate’s performance in the test (Main Examination).

SBI Clerk Final Result 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in Click on the careers link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the SBI Clerk Final Result 2025 link A PDF file will open where candidates can check the details Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

SBI Clerk Final Result 2025: Direct Link