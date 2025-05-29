State Bank of India Closes SBI CBO 2025 Registration Window Today- Apply for 2964 Posts Here

Summary Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years as on April 30, 2025

The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to close the registration process for Circle Based Officer posts on May 29, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 2964 posts in the organisation.

To be eligible, candidates having graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) can apply for the post. Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible.

It must be noted that candidates applying for vacancies of a particular Circle, should be proficient (reading, writing and understanding) in any one of the specified opted local language of that Circle (mentioned against each Circle).

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years as on April 30, 2025.

SBI CBO Registration 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- sbi.co.in Click on career link and a new page will open Click on current openings and then click on SBI Circle Based Officer posts Click on direct link and register yourself Once registration is done, login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee Click on submit and download the page Take a printout of the same for future reference

The application fee is Rs 750 for General/ EWS/OBC category. SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

