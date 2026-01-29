SBI CBO Recruitment 2026 Application Begins: Link, Eligibility and Circle-Wise Vacancy

Summary The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the official notification for SBI Circle-Based Officer (CBO) Recruitment 2026. The online application process has commenced from today, January 29, on the official SBI website at sbi.bank.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the official notification for SBI Circle-Based Officer (CBO) Recruitment 2026, announcing a major hiring drive to fill 2,050 vacancies across its various circles. The online application process has commenced from today, January 29, on the official SBI website at sbi.bank.in.

As per the notification, the recruitment is being conducted to appoint Circle-Based Officers in different SBI circles, with vacancies distributed across multiple categories and regions. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications online until February 18, 2026. SBI has specified that the recruitment is open to candidates who are graduates and possess prior banking experience.

Circle-Wise Vacancy

Amaravati - 97

Bengaluru - 200

Bhopal - 97

Bhubaneswar - 80

Chandigarh - 103

Chennai - 165

Gandhinagar - 194

Guwahati - 68

Hyderabad - 80

Jaipur - 103

Kolkata - 200

Lucknow - 200

Maharashtra - 194

Mumbai Metro - 143

New Delhi - 76

Thiruvananthapuram - 50

Eligibility

To be eligible for the CBO post, applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government. Candidates with professional qualifications such as Engineering, Medical, Chartered Accountancy, or Cost Accountancy are also eligible to apply. In addition to educational qualifications, candidates must have a minimum of two years of experience working as an officer in any scheduled bank.

The age limit for SBI CBO Recruitment 2026 is set between 21 and 30 years as of December 31, 2025. However, upper age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC – Non-Creamy Layer), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and eligible ex-servicemen, in accordance with prevailing government norms.

Application Process

Candidates can apply for the recruitment by visiting the official SBI website and navigating to the CBO Recruitment 2026 section. The application process involves online registration using a valid email ID and mobile number, filling out the application form, uploading the required documents, and paying the applicable application fee before final submission.

The application fee for General, OBC, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates is ₹750. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and Persons with Disabilities (PH/PWD) categories are exempted from paying the application fee. The fee must be paid through online modes only.

Applicants are advised to carefully read the official notification and ensure they meet all eligibility criteria before applying. Further details regarding the selection process, examination schedule, and subsequent stages of recruitment will be released by SBI through its official website.

Find the direct application link here.