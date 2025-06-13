SBI PO

SBI PO Final Result 2025 OUT at sbi.co.in- 900 Students Shortlisted and Other Details Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jun 2025
15:34 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who qualified the SBI PO Mains exam and appeared in the group exercise and interview will be able to check their results on the official website, sbi.co.in
Shortlisted candidates were called for group exercise and interview rounds in June

The State Bank Of India (SBI) declared the final results for the Probationary Officer (SBI PO) examination 2025. Candidates who qualified the SBI PO Mains exam and appeared in the group exercise and interview will be able to check their results on the official website, sbi.co.in.

“The final merit list arrived at after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of Phase-II and Phase-III Selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category,” it said.

A total of 900 candidates have been shortlisted for the around 600 vacancies.

The SBI PO Mains Result 2025 was announced on May 21. Shortlisted candidates were called for group exercise and interview rounds in June. It must be noted that selected candidates will be provided with basic banking training through online course, which they are required to complete before joining. Such candidates will have to execute a Bond for a value of Rs 2 lakh to serve the Bank for a minimum period of three years.

SBI PO Final Result 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the SBI official website, sbi.co.in
  2. Click on the recruitment result link given on the homepage
  3. Click on the first link that reads, “Recruitment Of Probationary Officers (Final Result Announced)”
  4. SBI PO result PDF will be displayed on the screen
  5. Check and download the result for further use
Last updated on 13 Jun 2025
16:54 PM
SBI PO State Bank of India Results out
