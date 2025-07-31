Voices of youth, visions of wild

Summary The auditorium fell silent as the screen lit up with a powerful image — a tigress named Maya playfully nuzzling her cubs in the golden light of dawn

Stories of the big cat

The auditorium fell silent as the screen lit up with a powerful image — a tigress named Maya playfully nuzzling her cubs in the golden light of dawn. It was a moment that captured the hearts of students from five city schools, and a fitting start to an inspiring interaction with award-winning wildlife film-maker Subbiah Nallamuthu about his work.

Nallamuthu, best known for telling positive stories about tigers, was addressing students at Wildframes: R.O.A.R – Respect. Observe. Admire. Restore, an inter-school event hosted by Sri Sri Academy’s Fellowship For Sustainable Services (FFSS) Club. Held in association with The Telegraph, Young Metro and Friends FM to mark International Tiger Day (July 29), the event celebrated storytelling, art and environmental awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I capture all kinds of sequences like family bonding. It is more or less like our own life," said Nallamuthu, whose films span two to three years of a tiger's journey — from birth to separation. "The films show the positive side of tigers and create awareness."

Clips from his acclaimed documentaries — Maya, Tiger Anthem and Machli: The World’s Most Famous Tiger — enthralled the audience.

Students eagerly engaged with Nallamuthu, gaining insights into his craft and conservation message.

The day began with a shloka recital and lamp lighting by principal Gargi Banerjee, Nallamuthu and Ramesh Chandran, founder of the Vinisha Foundation.

Student-made short films were screened in the Wild Cut segment, judged by Nallamuthu. Garden High School won with The Call of the Untamed, followed by Pratt Memorial School’s White Tiger. In other contests, Birla High School won the Reality Press lino printing event, and Sri Sri Academy topped the Modern Mythics drama segment.

"As educators, if we do not instil the love for nature and wildlife in children, they will not get connected to nature," said Banerjee. "Students’ participation is very important… once we give them the flavour, they will naturally be drawn towards wildlife and nature."

Nature love

With her camera slung over her shoulder, Anurita Farbin of Class XII, Calcutta Girls’ High School, moved across the school grounds, chasing the interplay of light and shadow. Her lens captured the quiet poetry of trees, skies and silhouettes — a fitting image for a fest themed on justice, sustainability and creativity.

Anurita was one of many participants at Josephtsyna 2025, a two-day inter-school fest hosted by St Joseph’s College on July 18 and 19. Special guests included Paula Ghosh, former principal of St Mary’s Orphanage and Day School, educator Rekha Rajak of St Augustine's Day School, Barrackpore, former teachers Sandra Fernandes, Soma Sur and Sirddhartha Chakravorty, author and alumnus Ayan Pal, and the father of Anirban Sinha, an alumnus who passed away in 1994. Participating schools included Assembly of God Church School, Calcutta Boys' School, Scottish Church Collegiate School and others.

Day I featured creative writing in the library and outdoor photography on the centenary grounds. Street plays, quizzes and the Pecha Kucha storytelling session brought the stage alive. Day II featured face painting and shading contests, alongside antakshari, debate and a fashion show on stage. Loretto Day School, Bowbazar, emerged winners.

"Calcutta is a beautiful city, containing numerous parks but we also have a lot of concrete. We must spread greenery," said principal Brother El. Miranda.

Cricket meet

With just two balls to spare, Aadrik Hazarika of Class IX smashed the winning runs and raised his bat in triumph — sealing the victory for Delhi Public School (Joka), South Kolkata, in a thrilling finish at the first edition of the Bharpai Devi Memorial Cup, 2025.

Hosted by DPS Joka, the Under-16 inter-school cricket tournament saw high-octane matches, tight finishes and displays of true sportsmanship. “It was not just about winning but showcasing team spirit and grit,” said Supratik Sarkar of Class XI from the host school, which clinched the title.

The tournament was organised in memory of Bharpai Devi, a philanthropist who believed in holistic education. The opening day featured cricketer Indu Bhushan Roy, a former Bengal Ranji player, as guest. Cricketer Duttetreyo Mukherjee and Gautam Mitra, inspector-in-charge, Bishnupur, were the chief guest and guest of honour at the finals. A floral tribute to Bharpai Devi Agarwal was led by pro-vice chairman Pawan Agarwal, director Deepak Agarwal and the principal.

Among the teams were Future Foundation School, DPS Newtown, DPS Ruby Park, Asian International School and others.

In the finals, Future Foundation won the toss and batted first, posting 63 for 5 in 10 overs. DPS Joka chased down the target with 67 runs in 9.4 overs without losing a wicket.

Aadrik Hazarika, who scored an unbeaten 32, was named Man of the Match. Rishit Dhar won Best Batsman and Future Foundation’s Revanth Agarwal was declared Best Bowler.

“Cricket is about leadership, team spirit, and mutual respect,” said principal Writuparna Chatterjee.

Follow the leaders

Srijeet Bhattacharya of Class XI, National English School, VIP Road branch, believes that leadership is about bringing out the bestin others.

"I will strive to lead with humility, courage and a heart that listens to others," said the new head boy of the school as he got his badge at a formal investiture ceremony held on the school grounds.

Around 30 student leaders, including prefects, house captains, vice-captains, club presidents and vice-presidents, were formally appointed at separate ceremonies hosted by the VIP Road and Rajarhat branches of the school.

The event began with a disciplined march-past, followed by the ceremonial pinning of badges and an oath-taking ceremony.

The newly appointed leaders pledged to uphold the values of integrity, fairness, commitment and compassion.

Leaders represented the four houses — Netaji (red), Teresa (blue), Swamiji (yellow) and Tagore (green). Inter-house competitions are held regularly, with cumulative points determining the Best House Award.

House mistresses and club coordinators were felicitated too for their guidance and support at every event.

Founder principal Mousumi Saha and rector Samir Kumar Saha addressed the students, urging them “to lead with empathy, courage and a strong moral compass”.

The student council is now entrusted with maintaining discipline and inspiring peers throughout the year. "Leadership is not about holding a position — it's about taking responsibility. I believe our student leaders will walk the path of integrity, empathy and excellence, inspiring others not with authority, but with their actions," said the founder principal.

Red and powerful

Ayushi Mondal of Class VII stood nervously backstage, her heart pounding. But as the music began and the cheers of her peers filled the auditorium, her excitement took over.

“Stepping onto the stage filled me with excitement and pride. From hours of rehearsals to the final act, every moment was a journey of learning and growth,” said the K.E. Carmel School, Sarisha, student after her energetic performance.

Ayushi was part of Red House, which hosted the school’s first annual house assembly of the year on June 18. The theme — Unleashing the Power Within — set the tone for an inspiring morning.

The programme began with a prayer and pledge by the house choir, followed by a welcome address by house captain Rupam Pradhan of Class IX. Aveek Pal of Class VII explained the theme through a PowerPointpresentation.

Anushka Barman of Class VIII recited Rabindranath Tagore’s evergreen Sobujer Abhijan. Students from Classes III to VI presented a high-energy Zumba routine with red pom-poms and placards on empowerment.

A drama, The Unbound Power, based on USB co-inventor Ajay Bhatt’s journey, was staged by Classes V to VIII, followed by a dance titled Bliss of Elegance.

Principal Rev. Fr Jojo Thuruthiyil CMI praised the performances, saying, “Every individual has immense potential and power waiting to be unleashed."

Prizes and performance

As the strains of sabashiya filled the auditorium, students of M.P. Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School set the tone for a morning of celebration, pride and inspiration. It was July 12, and the school’s annual prize distribution ceremony had drawn a full house of students, teachers and proud parents.

The event opened with a shloka on knowledge and positivity, followed by a spirited group song and a performance by the school’s dance club to Sapphire and Bandeya, reflecting themes of motivation, resilience and the courage to begin again. The school anthem, sung in unison, added to the charged atmosphere.

Deputy head girl Aditri Bhattacharjee of Class XI welcomed the guests, while head girl Shreya Kumari and head boy Aadrito Bhattacharya felicitated chief guest Amitabha Dutta of The Telegraph. Principal Purnima Chattopadhyay, vice-principal Sravani Roy Choudhury and the guest lit the inaugural lamp.

The principal spoke about future plans including an AI lab, AI-integrated learning modules, internships and student exchange programmes.

The prize distribution began with ICSE and ISC toppers — Spandan Biswas, Awashiu Singh (commerce), Ahana Basu (humanities) and Oindrilla Sengupta (science) — being felicitated. ISC student Naman Gupta, who scored 96.75 per cent and led the school football team, won the All-Rounder Award.

Awards were given from Classes IV to XII in categories such as general proficiency, co-curricular distinction and full attendance. Class IV students Arohan Paul, Adrita Mukherjee and Azim Mondal were among the youngest achievers.

“This is our opportunity to applaud and encourage our achievers,” said the principal, urging students to develop global perspectives and skills.