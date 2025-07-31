NEET UG

Registration for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Closes Today- Link to Apply Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jul 2025
12:05 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who want to register for the counselling round 1 can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in
The seat processing will be held on August 1 to 2, 2025 and result declaration will be done on August 3 to 4, 2025

The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to close the registration window for NEET UG Counselling 2025 today i.e. on July 31, 2025. Candidates who want to register for the counselling round 1 can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The link to register will close at 12 noon and payment facility link will be deactivated at 3 pm. As per the schedule, the reset registration for Round 1 will be available upto 10 am on July 31. Also the choice filling will close at 11.55 pm today. Candidates can lock the choices from 4 pm to 11.55 pm on July 31, 2025.

The seat processing will be held on August 1 to 2, 2025 and result declaration will be done on August 3 to 4, 2025. Candidates who have been allotted seats can report to their colleges from August 4 to August 8, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1: Steps to register

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

2. Click on Round 1 registration link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details

4. Click on submit and login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1: Direct Link

Last updated on 31 Jul 2025
12:06 PM
NEET UG NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling
