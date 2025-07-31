UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2025 Released - Link and Exam Shift Details

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Mains admit card 2025. Candidates who cleared the UPSC ESE Prelims can now download their hall tickets for the Mains stage of the recruitment process.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Mains admit card 2025 on its official website, upsconline.gov.in. Candidates who cleared the UPSC ESE Prelims 2025, the results for which were announced on June 21, can now download their hall tickets for the Mains stage of the recruitment process.

The UPSC ESE Mains Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on August 10, 2025, in two shifts across designated exam centres. The first shift will take place from 9 AM to noon, and the second shift will run from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID to gain entry into the examination hall.

To download the UPSC ESE 2025 Mains admit card, candidates need to visit the official UPSC portal and navigate to the “e-Admit Card Engineering Services” section under the “What’s New” tab. After selecting the Engineering Services Exam 2025 link, candidates will be directed to enter their login details. Once submitted, the hall ticket will appear on the screen, which should be downloaded and printed for future use.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the UPSC ESE recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 232 vacancies across various central government engineering departments. The final selection will be based on candidates’ performance in the Prelims, Mains, and Personality Test stages. Once the final results are declared, UPSC will also publish the official cutoff marks and individual scorecards.

Candidates are advised to read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully and visit their allotted exam centre in advance to avoid any last-minute issues.

Find the direct admit card download link here.