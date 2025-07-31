UPSC ESE 2025

UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2025 Released - Link and Exam Shift Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jul 2025
11:37 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Mains admit card 2025.
Candidates who cleared the UPSC ESE Prelims can now download their hall tickets for the Mains stage of the recruitment process.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Mains admit card 2025 on its official website, upsconline.gov.in. Candidates who cleared the UPSC ESE Prelims 2025, the results for which were announced on June 21, can now download their hall tickets for the Mains stage of the recruitment process.

The UPSC ESE Mains Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on August 10, 2025, in two shifts across designated exam centres. The first shift will take place from 9 AM to noon, and the second shift will run from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID to gain entry into the examination hall.

To download the UPSC ESE 2025 Mains admit card, candidates need to visit the official UPSC portal and navigate to the “e-Admit Card Engineering Services” section under the “What’s New” tab. After selecting the Engineering Services Exam 2025 link, candidates will be directed to enter their login details. Once submitted, the hall ticket will appear on the screen, which should be downloaded and printed for future use.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the UPSC ESE recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 232 vacancies across various central government engineering departments. The final selection will be based on candidates’ performance in the Prelims, Mains, and Personality Test stages. Once the final results are declared, UPSC will also publish the official cutoff marks and individual scorecards.

Candidates are advised to read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully and visit their allotted exam centre in advance to avoid any last-minute issues.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 31 Jul 2025
11:38 AM
UPSC ESE 2025 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Services Examination Admit Card UPSC Mains
Similar stories
Rajasthan JET

Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Issued at jetskrau2025.com- Get Direct Link to Check Inside

AIIMS

AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Window Closes Today at aiimsexams.ac.in- Link to Apply He. . .

MHT CET

MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Today at fe2025.mahacet.org- Know Deta. . .

NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 - Round 1 Merit List Published, Choice Filling Window Opens

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Rajasthan JET

Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Issued at jetskrau2025.com- Get Direct Link to Check Inside

AIIMS

AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Window Closes Today at aiimsexams.ac.in- Link to Apply He. . .

MHT CET

MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Today at fe2025.mahacet.org- Know Deta. . .

NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 - Round 1 Merit List Published, Choice Filling Window Opens

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC Mock Test Link 2025 Active On Regional Websites- Link to Appear Here

Sri Sri Academy wildlife event
wildlife

Voices of youth, visions of wild

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality