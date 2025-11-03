SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam City Slip Release Today - Download Steps and Admit Card Updates

Posted on 03 Nov 2025
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to issue the exam city intimation slip for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Exam 2025 today, November 3. Candidates can check their allotted exam city, date, and shift details by logging in through the official website - ssc.gov.in.

To download the SSC CHSL 2025 city intimation slip, candidates must enter their registration number and password. The Commission will also publish an official notice confirming the release, along with the complete schedule of the Tier 1 examination.

Earlier, SSC had activated the slot selection window, allowing registered candidates to select their preferred exam city and date. Based on those preferences, candidates can now view their final allotted exam details through the city slip.

The exam will be conducted on November 12, 2025, across multiple centres in three shifts daily, as part of the recruitment process to fill 3,131 vacancies for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) and Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts.

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card 2025 will be released 3 to 4 days before the exam date. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from the same portal using their login credentials.

The admit card will include important details such as exam centre address, timing, reporting instructions, and candidate details. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam hall.

