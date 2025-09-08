SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 202 Release Update - Check Download Steps and Exam Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Sep 2025
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the admit card for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination 2025 soon.
Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by logging in with their registration number and password once the link becomes active.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the admit card for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination 2025 soon on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by logging in with their registration number and password once the link becomes active.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 examination will be held from September 12 to 26, 2025, to recruit 14,582 vacancies under Group B and C posts. The posts include Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Inspector (Central Excise), Inspector (Preventive Officer), Inspector (Examiner), and Sub-Inspector, among others. The admit card will provide details such as the candidate's name, exam city, date, timings, and important exam guidelines.

To download the SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card, candidates should visit ssc.gov.in, click on the CGL 2025 admit card link, and log in using their registration number and password. After submitting the details, the admit card will appear on the screen, which should be downloaded and saved for exam day use.

Ahead of the hall ticket release, SSC has already issued the city intimation slip to inform candidates of their allotted exam city. Candidates must carefully verify the details on their admit card after downloading it and carry a printed copy to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID.

