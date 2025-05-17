SSC job aspirants

SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2025 Soon at ssc.gov.in- Know Latest Updates Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 May 2025
15:18 PM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission is yet to announce SSC GD Constable Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 can check their results and scorecard on ssc.gov.in after declaration.

This recruitment drive will fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. The Commission conducted the GD Constable written examination from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The tentative answer key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.

The test was held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

SSC GD Scorecard 2025: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in
  2. Go to the results section
  3. Open the Constable GD result page
  4. Check and download the result
  5. Take a printout of the same for future reference

Once the results are announced, selected candidates will appear for physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.

Last updated on 17 May 2025
15:19 PM
SSC job aspirants SSC GD 2025 SSC GD Result SSC GD Constable Recruitment
