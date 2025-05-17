SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2025 Soon at ssc.gov.in- Know Latest Updates Inside

Summary This recruitment drive will fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau The test was held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu

The Staff Selection Commission is yet to announce SSC GD Constable Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 can check their results and scorecard on ssc.gov.in after declaration.

This recruitment drive will fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. The Commission conducted the GD Constable written examination from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The tentative answer key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.

The test was held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

SSC GD Scorecard 2025: Steps to download

Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in Go to the results section Open the Constable GD result page Check and download the result Take a printout of the same for future reference

Once the results are announced, selected candidates will appear for physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.