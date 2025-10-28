SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2025 Self Slot Selection Window Closes Today - City Slip on Nov 3, Admit Card Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Oct 2025
11:28 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the self-slot selection window for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2025 today, October 28, 2025.
This feature allows candidates to choose their preferred exam city, date, and shift as per availability through the official SSC portal - ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the self-slot selection window for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2025 today, October 28, 2025. This feature allows candidates to choose their preferred exam city, date, and shift as per availability through the official SSC portal - ssc.gov.in.

To exercise this option, candidates must log in to the SSC website and select up to three examination cities of their choice. After choosing the cities, they can specify their preferred exam date and shift, subject to slot availability. However, if all designated city slots are filled, candidates will be allotted slots from the remaining available cities, without the option to select the date or shift.

Candidates appearing for the examination in regional languages will have limited choices regarding their exam schedule. The Commission has also clarified that no changes will be permitted once a city has been selected - any subsequent requests for modifications will not be entertained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025 is scheduled to begin on November 12, and with the slot selection window closing today, the commission will release the city slip details on November 3. The admit card will be available for download three to four days prior to the exam.

Through this recruitment drive, SSC aims to fill 3,131 vacancies for posts including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) in various central government departments.

Candidates are advised to complete their slot selection process before the deadline to secure their preferred exam location and shift. Missing the window will result in automatic allocation based on availability.

Last updated on 28 Oct 2025
11:29 AM
SSC CHSL Staff Selection Commission SSC
Similar stories
PhD Admissions

IIT Delhi and University of Queensland Begin Joint PhD Applications - Link & Course D. . .

NEET UG 2025

Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Registration & Choice-Filling Extended Again: Revised Sc. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: NRI Quota Application Window to Close Today; Check SC Hearing Updates

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

UPSSSC Releases Exam Calendar 2025-26 for Forest Guard, Clerk and Other Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
PhD Admissions

IIT Delhi and University of Queensland Begin Joint PhD Applications - Link & Course D. . .

istock.com/tenny teng
Climate Change

Extreme weather events are human induced 

NEET UG 2025

Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Registration & Choice-Filling Extended Again: Revised Sc. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: NRI Quota Application Window to Close Today; Check SC Hearing Updates

student rites: Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Chicago in May 2024 
US colleges

Muzzled: What happened to all that activism on US campuses

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

UPSSSC Releases Exam Calendar 2025-26 for Forest Guard, Clerk and Other Posts

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality