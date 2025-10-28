SSC CHSL 2025 Self Slot Selection Window Closes Today - City Slip on Nov 3, Admit Card Soon

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the self-slot selection window for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2025 today, October 28, 2025. This feature allows candidates to choose their preferred exam city, date, and shift as per availability through the official SSC portal - ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the self-slot selection window for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2025 today, October 28, 2025. This feature allows candidates to choose their preferred exam city, date, and shift as per availability through the official SSC portal - ssc.gov.in.

To exercise this option, candidates must log in to the SSC website and select up to three examination cities of their choice. After choosing the cities, they can specify their preferred exam date and shift, subject to slot availability. However, if all designated city slots are filled, candidates will be allotted slots from the remaining available cities, without the option to select the date or shift.

Candidates appearing for the examination in regional languages will have limited choices regarding their exam schedule. The Commission has also clarified that no changes will be permitted once a city has been selected - any subsequent requests for modifications will not be entertained.

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025 is scheduled to begin on November 12, and with the slot selection window closing today, the commission will release the city slip details on November 3. The admit card will be available for download three to four days prior to the exam.

Through this recruitment drive, SSC aims to fill 3,131 vacancies for posts including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) in various central government departments.

Candidates are advised to complete their slot selection process before the deadline to secure their preferred exam location and shift. Missing the window will result in automatic allocation based on availability.