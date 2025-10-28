AACCC Revises AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Schedule; Registration to Close on November 3

Summary According to the updated timeline, registration for AIAPGET AYUSH counselling 2025 will conclude on November 3, while the choice filling and locking process will begin on October 30 Earlier, the AIAPGET Round 2 allotment results were withheld after several participating institutes failed to comply with the online reporting process during Round 1

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced a revised schedule for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025 counselling. According to the updated timeline, registration for AIAPGET AYUSH counselling 2025 will conclude on November 3, while the choice filling and locking process will begin on October 30.

Earlier, the AIAPGET Round 2 allotment results were withheld after several participating institutes failed to comply with the online reporting process during Round 1. This caused technical difficulties for many candidates, who were unable to select their category-specific seats during the Round 2 choice-filling period.

Once the AIAPGET Round 3 seat allotment results are declared, candidates will be able to access them through the official website — aaccc.gov.in. The AACCC conducts the AIAPGET counselling for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) programmes in Ayurveda, Unani, Homoeopathy, and Siddha disciplines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who have registered but not yet received a seat allotment can participate in the next round or opt for the free exit option. Those who joined a seat in Round 2 and indicated their willingness to upgrade will also be considered in Round 3.

AIAPGET Counselling 2025: Revised Schedule

Round 3:

Registration and payment: Till November 3

Choice filling and locking: October 30 to November 3

Seat allotment processing: November 4 to 5

Seat allotment result: November 6

Reporting to allocated institute: November 7 to 14

Stray Round:

Seat matrix publication: November 17 to 18

Registration and payment: November 19 to 24

Choice filling and locking: November 20 to 24

Seat allotment processing: November 25

Reporting to institute: November 27 to December 4

Special Stray Round:

Seat allotment processing: December 8 to 9

Result announcement: December 10

Reporting to college: December 11 to 17

Candidates are advised to adhere strictly to the revised schedule and complete all formalities within the stipulated deadlines to secure their seats.