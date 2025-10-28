Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Merit List Released; Choice Filling Closes Today

Summary The choice filling process for this round will close today, and the seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on October 30 Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment PDF on the official website — medicalug2025.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the revised Round 3 merit list for NEET UG Counselling 2025. The choice filling process for this round will close today, and the seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on October 30.

Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment PDF on the official website — medicalug2025.mahacet.org. A total of 60,759 candidates who paid the application fee appear on the merit list.

The counselling process had been postponed earlier due to submission of forged documents by some candidates and the addition of new NMC-approved MBBS seats. Candidates not allotted seats in Round 2 were eligible for subsequent rounds. The CET Cell had also issued notices to 152 candidates who submitted fake or invalid documents to claim eligibility in Round 3.

The seat allotment will be based on candidates’ preferences and the availability of seats. Those allotted seats must report to their respective colleges, complete the status retention form, submit original documents, and pay the required fee to confirm their MBBS or BDS admission.

Candidates who accept a seat in CAP Round 3 are not eligible for any further rounds, regardless of whether they join the allotted seat. However, the CET Cell noted that seat availability may increase due to cancellations by AIQ candidates, and advised students to carefully exercise their choices during the choice filling period.