merit list

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Merit List Released; Choice Filling Closes Today

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Oct 2025
13:43 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The choice filling process for this round will close today, and the seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on October 30
Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment PDF on the official website — medicalug2025.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the revised Round 3 merit list for NEET UG Counselling 2025. The choice filling process for this round will close today, and the seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on October 30.

Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment PDF on the official website — medicalug2025.mahacet.org. A total of 60,759 candidates who paid the application fee appear on the merit list.

The counselling process had been postponed earlier due to submission of forged documents by some candidates and the addition of new NMC-approved MBBS seats. Candidates not allotted seats in Round 2 were eligible for subsequent rounds. The CET Cell had also issued notices to 152 candidates who submitted fake or invalid documents to claim eligibility in Round 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seat allotment will be based on candidates’ preferences and the availability of seats. Those allotted seats must report to their respective colleges, complete the status retention form, submit original documents, and pay the required fee to confirm their MBBS or BDS admission.

Candidates who accept a seat in CAP Round 3 are not eligible for any further rounds, regardless of whether they join the allotted seat. However, the CET Cell noted that seat availability may increase due to cancellations by AIQ candidates, and advised students to carefully exercise their choices during the choice filling period.

Last updated on 28 Oct 2025
13:45 PM
merit list NEET counselling NEET UG 2025 NEET UG Maharashtra NEET UG 2025
Similar stories
Sainik Schools

Sainik School Society Adds New Schools for AISSEE 2026; Registration Open Till Octobe. . .

University Grants Commission

UGC Declares 22 Institutions Fake; Warns Students Against Unrecognised Universities

MP SET 2025

MP SET 2025 Registration for Assistant Professor Posts Begins - Key Dates and Exam Pa. . .

AYUSH 2025

AACCC Revises AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Schedule; Registration to Close on November 3

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Sainik Schools

Sainik School Society Adds New Schools for AISSEE 2026; Registration Open Till Octobe. . .

Madhya Pradesh

MP PNST Counselling 2025 Final Round Result Declared; Candidates to Report by October. . .

AYUSH 2025

AACCC Revises AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Schedule; Registration to Close on November 3

University Grants Commission

UGC Declares 22 Institutions Fake; Warns Students Against Unrecognised Universities

MP SET 2025

MP SET 2025 Registration for Assistant Professor Posts Begins - Key Dates and Exam Pa. . .

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Closes Today - Check Application Guidelines and Exam Detail. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality