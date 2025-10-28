MP PNST Counselling 2025 Final Round Result Declared; Candidates to Report by October 31

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Bhopal has released the final round result of the MP PNST Counselling 2025 for admission to BSc Nursing courses across government colleges in Madhya Pradesh. Candidates can check their MP PNST 2025 final round seat allotment on the official website — dme.mponline.gov.in.
As per the official schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in the final round must report to their allotted colleges, resign, or cancel their admission by October 31, 2025. Those reporting for admission are required to carry both original documents and photocopies for verification at the time of college reporting.
The list of mandatory documents includes the Class 10 pass certificate, domicile certificate, caste certificate (if applicable), fees deposit copy, and a valid photo ID proof such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, or passport. In addition, candidates must present their provisional seat allotment certificate, entrance exam admit card, passport-size photographs, and a medical fitness certificate.
MP PNST Counselling 2025: Newly Added Seats
This year’s counselling also saw the addition of several new nursing seats across the state. Newly added institutions include:
- Government College of Nursing, Anuppur – 60 seats
- School of Nursing, Main Hospital, Datia – 60 seats
- Government GNM School, Jhabua – 60 seats
- Government College of Nursing, District Mandsaur – 60 seats
- Government College of Nursing – 60 seats
- Government College of Nursing – 60 seats
- Government GNM School, Rajgarh – 60 seats
- Government GNM School, Satna – 60 seats
- Government GNM School, Sidhi – 60 seats
- Government GNMTC, Vidisha – 60 seats
Candidates are advised to complete the admission formalities within the stipulated timeline to secure their seats. Failure to report by the deadline may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.