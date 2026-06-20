NBEMS Announces Recruitment for Group A, B and C Posts; Online Applications Begin June 29

Summary The vacancies include posts such as Deputy Director (Medical), Junior Programmer, Junior Accountant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant According to the official notification, the online application process will commence on June 29, 2026, and eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications until July 20, 2026

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a recruitment notification inviting applications for 53 vacancies across Group A, Group B and Group C categories. The vacancies include posts such as Deputy Director (Medical), Junior Programmer, Junior Accountant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant.

According to the official notification, the online application process will commence on June 29, 2026, and eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications until July 20, 2026. NBEMS, an autonomous body functioning under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, will conduct the recruitment process for appointments at various locations across the country.

The recruitment examination for all advertised posts is tentatively scheduled to be held on September 5 and 6, 2026.

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A total of 53 vacancies have been announced under the recruitment drive. The post-wise breakup is as follows:

Junior Assistant: 39 vacancies

Stenographer: 7 vacancies

Junior Accountant: 4 vacancies

Deputy Director (Medical): 2 vacancies

Junior Programmer: 1 vacancy

The upper age limit for Deputy Director (Medical) is 35 years.

For Junior Programmer, Junior Accountant and Junior Assistant, the maximum age limit is 27 years.

Candidates applying for the Stenographer post must be between 18 and 27 years of age.

Age relaxation for reserved categories will be provided in accordance with Government of India rules.

The application fee has been fixed at Rs 1,500 for candidates belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories.

Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official NBEMS website once the registration portal becomes active on June 29. Applicants will be required to complete the online application form, upload relevant documents and pay the prescribed fee, if applicable, before the closing date.

With recruitment opportunities available across multiple categories, the NBEMS notification is expected to attract a large number of applicants seeking positions in the healthcare examination body's administrative and technical divisions.