KCET 2026 Counselling: KEA Begins Option Entry Process for Professional Course Admissions

Summary Candidates seeking admission to professional programmes can now register their choices online at the KEA counselling website According to the authority, the option entry facility is currently available for admissions to engineering, agriculture, veterinary and nursing courses

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has commenced the option entry process for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 counselling, enabling eligible candidates to submit their preferences for colleges and courses through the official counselling portal.

Candidates seeking admission to professional programmes can now register their choices online at the KEA counselling website. According to the authority, the option entry facility is currently available for admissions to engineering, agriculture, veterinary and nursing courses.

The choices submitted during this stage will play a crucial role in the seat allotment process, which is conducted on the basis of candidates' merit, category and preferred institutions and courses.

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The KCET 2026 counselling procedure comprises several stages, including document verification, web option entry, seat allotment, fee payment and reporting to the allotted institution within the prescribed timeline.

Through the option entry process, candidates can arrange their preferred colleges and courses in order of priority. KEA has advised candidates to exercise caution while filling their choices, as these preferences will be considered during the allotment rounds.

In a post shared on X, KEA urged candidates to complete the option entry process patiently and avoid making hurried decisions while selecting courses and institutions.

The authority also issued a special advisory for candidates who are scheduled to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2026 re-examination. KEA clarified that such candidates should focus on their upcoming examination first and complete the KCET option entry process later, as sufficient time remains available for choice filling.

KCET Option Entry 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their preferences:

Visit the official KEA counselling portal. Open the KCET 2026 web option entry link. Enter the CET number and security PIN. Create a password and log in to the portal. Select preferred colleges and courses from the available list. Arrange choices in the desired order of preference. Submit the options and save the confirmation page. Download or print a copy for future reference.

The KCET seat allotment process will be conducted based on candidates' ranks, reservation criteria, seat availability and the options entered during counselling. Candidates are advised to carefully research institutions and courses before finalising their preferences.

KEA is expected to announce further counselling schedules, including mock allotment, seat allotment rounds and reporting dates, on its official website in the coming weeks.