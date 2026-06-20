Rajasthan Police SI Result 2026 Declared; Over 20,000 Candidates Shortlisted, Cutoffs Here

Summary The result, released on June 19, is now available on the official RPSC website and contains the roll numbers of candidates provisionally shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process — the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Of the qualified candidates, 20,455 belong to the Non-TSP (Tribal Sub-Plan) category, while 343 candidates have qualified from the TSP area

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Result 2026 for candidates who appeared in the written examination conducted earlier this year. The result, released on June 19, is now available on the official RPSC website and contains the roll numbers of candidates provisionally shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process — the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The written examination for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander in Rajasthan Police was conducted on April 5 and 6, 2026, across various examination centres in the state.

According to the official notification issued by the commission, a total of 20,798 candidates have been declared provisionally successful in the written examination and shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test.

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Of the qualified candidates, 20,455 belong to the Non-TSP (Tribal Sub-Plan) category, while 343 candidates have qualified from the TSP area.

RPSC stated that the shortlisting has been carried out based on merit and applicable recruitment rules. However, the commission clarified that inclusion in the result list does not guarantee final selection. Candidates will be required to satisfy all eligibility conditions and successfully complete subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

The commission also reported that 1,744 candidates were disqualified for failing to comply with examination instructions related to the OMR answer sheet.

According to officials, these candidates violated the mandatory five-option answering rule prescribed for the examination. Under the examination guidelines, candidates who left more than 10 per cent of the questions unanswered without marking any option were treated as unsuccessful and excluded from the result list.

Rajasthan Police SI Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download the result:

Visit the official RPSC website. Click on the "Results" section available on the homepage. Locate the link titled "Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2025 – Result Preamble (Qualified for Physical Efficiency Test)". Open the result PDF. Press Ctrl + F and enter the roll number to search for the result. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result PDF have been provisionally shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which will be conducted by Rajasthan Police on dates to be announced separately.

The PET will serve as the next crucial stage in the recruitment process for Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander posts. Detailed schedules and instructions regarding the physical test are expected to be released by the authorities in due course.

Candidates have been advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding PET dates, admit cards and further recruitment-related announcements.