SSC Delhi Police Answer Key 2025 Out, Objection Window Opens: Direct Link Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the provisional answer key for the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Recruitment Examination 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination for Constable (Executive) posts for both male and female categories can now access the answer key along with their individual response sheets to review their performance and estimate their probable scores ahead of the final result.

Along with the release of the answer key, the commission has activated the objection or challenge window from January 13 to January 16, 2026. During this period, candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit objections online through the SSC portal. As the answer key and response sheets will remain accessible only for a limited duration, candidates have been advised to download and save them well in advance to avoid any technical issues close to the deadline.

To download the Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2025–26, candidates need to visit the official SSC website. Candidates will be required to log in using their registration number or roll number along with their password or date of birth to view the answer key and their recorded responses.

Once the objection window closes on January 16, 2026, the SSC will examine all the challenges submitted by candidates. After considering the objections, the commission will release the final answer key. The results of the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025–26 will be prepared and declared on the basis of this final answer key.

Candidates can also use the provisional answer key to calculate their expected scores as per the official marking scheme. For every correct answer, one mark is awarded, while 0.25 marks are deducted for each incorrect response due to negative marking. Unattempted questions do not carry any penalty. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the SSC website for updates related to the final answer key and the declaration of results.

