SSC Stenographer Result 2025 Out - Over 31,000 Candidates Shortlisted for Skill Test

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the SSC Stenographer Examination 2025, shortlisting 31,080 candidates. Candidates can now check their results on the official SSC website - ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the SSC Stenographer Examination 2025, shortlisting 31,080 candidates for the next phase of the recruitment process. According to the commission, more than 3.50 lakh candidates registered for the exam, of whom 8,624 applicants have been provisionally qualified for the Grade C skill test, while 22,456 candidates have been shortlisted for Grade D posts. Candidates can now check their results on the official SSC website - ssc.gov.in.

The computer-based examination was conducted on August 6, 7, 8, and 11, during which several aspirants had staged protests citing issues such as technical errors, mismanagement at exam centres, and out-of-syllabus questions. Given that the CBT was administered across multiple shifts, SSC stated that the normalisation process was applied to ensure fairness in the evaluation.

Group-Wise Cutoff Marks

SC - 135.44 (Group C), 117.77 (Group D)

ST - 120.37 (Group C), 105.75 (Group D)

OBC - 141.77 (Group C), 129.22 (Group D)

EWS - 137.83 (Group C), 125.13 (Group D)

UR - 142.42 (Group C), 132.30 (Group D)

ESM - 40.27 (Group D)

OH - 119.93 (Group C), 107.44 (Group D)

HH - 73.62 (Group C), 40.20 (Group D)

VH - 95.27 (Group C), 80.23 (Group D)

Others PwD - 51.94 (Group D)

The SSC Stenographer 2025 recruitment aims to fill 1,590 vacancies, including 230 posts for Group C and 1,360 posts for Group D. Alongside the results, the commission informed that the results of 32 candidates have been withheld due to various discrepancies. In addition, the candidature of 49 applicants has been rejected, and 100 candidates have been debarred from the examination.

SSC further stated that all candidate objections to the provisional answer keys were thoroughly reviewed. Modifications were made wherever required before releasing the final answer keys, which were used for evaluation. The commission will soon publish the final answer keys, individual marks of qualified candidates, and the schedule for the skill test on its official website.