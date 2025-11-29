CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026: Consortium Shifts Test Centre Ahead of Dec 7 Exam, Issues Revised Admit Cards

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Nov 2025
10:19 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced a change in the CLAT 2026 exam centre for candidates allotted to the Lucknow test location.
To reflect this change, the Consortium has uploaded revised CLAT 2026 admit cards on its official website.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced a change in the CLAT 2026 exam centre for candidates allotted to the Lucknow test location. As per the latest notification, students who were earlier assigned to Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Government Girls PG College, Section 11, Rajajipuram, have now been shifted to a newly designated exam centre to ensure smoother conduct of the Common Law Admission Test.

Candidates previously allotted this venue will now appear for the examination at Lucknow Public College, A-Block, Rajajipuram, Lucknow – 226017. To reflect this change, the Consortium has uploaded revised CLAT 2026 admit cards on its official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, and students are required to download the updated hall ticket using their registered mobile number and password.

To access the revised admit card, candidates must log in to the CLAT 2026 portal, click on the ‘Download admit card’ link, and save or print the updated hall ticket for exam-day use. In case of discrepancies in the document, candidates can contact the helpdesk by emailing clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or calling 080-47162020 between 10 am and 5 pm on working days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The national-level entrance test, CLAT 2026, will be held on December 7, from 2 PM to 4 PM, while PwD candidates will receive an additional 40 minutes to complete the exam. Students must carry the revised CLAT admit card along with a valid government-issued ID to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without these mandatory documents.

Last updated on 29 Nov 2025
10:22 AM
CLAT 2026 Consortium of National Law Universities Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Exam Centre
Similar stories
Puducherry 

Puducherry Schools, Colleges Shut; Uni Exams Postponed as Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Red. . .

Calcutta University (CU)

CU Plans Shorter Exams, More Class Days as New VC Proposes Major UG Reforms

SSC Stenographer Recruitment

SSC Stenographer Result 2025 Out - Over 31,000 Candidates Shortlisted for Skill Test

Telangana government

Telangana TGTET January 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Get Direct Link to Apply H. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Puducherry 

Puducherry Schools, Colleges Shut; Uni Exams Postponed as Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Red. . .

Calcutta University (CU)

CU Plans Shorter Exams, More Class Days as New VC Proposes Major UG Reforms

SSC Stenographer Recruitment

SSC Stenographer Result 2025 Out - Over 31,000 Candidates Shortlisted for Skill Test

bseb

BSEB Extends Objection Window for Bihar STET Answer Key 2025; Check Last Date Here

Telangana government

Telangana TGTET January 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Get Direct Link to Apply H. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Begins CTET February 2026 Registration at ctet.nic.in; Exam Scheduled for Februa. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality