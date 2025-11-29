CLAT 2026: Consortium Shifts Test Centre Ahead of Dec 7 Exam, Issues Revised Admit Cards

Summary The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced a change in the CLAT 2026 exam centre for candidates allotted to the Lucknow test location. To reflect this change, the Consortium has uploaded revised CLAT 2026 admit cards on its official website.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced a change in the CLAT 2026 exam centre for candidates allotted to the Lucknow test location. As per the latest notification, students who were earlier assigned to Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Government Girls PG College, Section 11, Rajajipuram, have now been shifted to a newly designated exam centre to ensure smoother conduct of the Common Law Admission Test.

Candidates previously allotted this venue will now appear for the examination at Lucknow Public College, A-Block, Rajajipuram, Lucknow – 226017. To reflect this change, the Consortium has uploaded revised CLAT 2026 admit cards on its official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, and students are required to download the updated hall ticket using their registered mobile number and password.

To access the revised admit card, candidates must log in to the CLAT 2026 portal, click on the ‘Download admit card’ link, and save or print the updated hall ticket for exam-day use. In case of discrepancies in the document, candidates can contact the helpdesk by emailing clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or calling 080-47162020 between 10 am and 5 pm on working days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The national-level entrance test, CLAT 2026, will be held on December 7, from 2 PM to 4 PM, while PwD candidates will receive an additional 40 minutes to complete the exam. Students must carry the revised CLAT admit card along with a valid government-issued ID to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without these mandatory documents.