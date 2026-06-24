Missed SSC CGL 2026 Registration? Commission Reopens Portal, Revises Application Schedule

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has reopened the online application window for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026. The decision comes after the commission received numerous representations from aspirants who were unable to complete their applications within the original deadline.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has reopened the online application window for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026, offering candidates another opportunity to apply. The decision comes after the commission received numerous representations from aspirants who were unable to complete their applications within the original deadline. Candidates can now submit their applications until June 25, 2026, at 11 PM through the official SSC portal (ssc.gov.in).

The Commission had originally issued the SSC CGL 2026 notification on May 21, 2026, and kept the registration portal open until June 22, 2026. During this period, more than 28 lakh candidates successfully completed and submitted their applications for the examination. However, following requests from several applicants citing various difficulties in meeting the deadline, SSC decided to provide an additional two-day application window in the interest of candidates.

According to the latest notification, the revised closing date of June 25, 2026, will now be treated as the crucial date for determining eligibility criteria wherever the original examination notice referred to the application deadline. This change will apply to all eligibility-related provisions linked to the closing date of the registration process.

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The Commission has also revised the schedule for fee payment and application correction. Candidates who submit their applications during the reopened registration period will be able to make online fee payments until June 26, 2026, at 11 PM. Furthermore, the application correction facility will now remain available from July 1 to July 3, 2026. During this period, applicants will be allowed to make permissible changes to their submitted forms after paying the applicable correction charges prescribed by the Commission.

SSC has clarified that all other conditions, rules, eligibility requirements, and examination-related provisions mentioned in the original Combined Graduate Level Examination 2026 notification issued on May 21 will remain unchanged.

The SSC CGL 2026 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 12,256 vacancies across Group B and Group C posts in various Central Government Ministries, Departments, constitutional bodies, statutory organisations, and other government offices.

The selection process will be carried out in multiple stages. The Tier-I examination is scheduled to be conducted between August and September 2026, while candidates qualifying in the first stage will proceed to the Tier-II examination, which is tentatively planned for December 2026. Final selection will be based on candidates' performance in the prescribed stages of the recruitment process and fulfilment of eligibility conditions.

Read the official notice here.