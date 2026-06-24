CUET UG Toppers List 2026 Out, Devina Gahlot Secures AIR 1! Check Category, Gender-Wise Top Scorers

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the list of top performers in the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 following the declaration of results. According to the topper list released by the NTA, Devina Gahlot from Delhi (NCT) has secured the highest aggregate score across five subjects.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the list of top performers in the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 following the declaration of results. Alongside the result announcement, the agency published the names of the top 20 candidates who secured the highest aggregate marks across five subjects, as well as category and gender-wise topper lists. The details are now available on the official website (cuet.nta.nic.in), allowing candidates and participating universities to review the performance data and merit rankings for this year’s examination.

The NTA has also shared key performance statistics highlighting the level of competition in this year’s examination. One candidate achieved a remarkable feat by securing a 100 percentile score in four out of the five subjects they had opted for. Additionally, 22 candidates scored 100 percentile in three subjects, while 180 candidates attained a perfect percentile in two subjects. A much larger group of 3,214 candidates secured a 100 percentile score in one subject, reflecting the strong performance of students across various disciplines and subject combinations.

According to the topper list released by the NTA, Devina Gahlot from Delhi (NCT) has secured the highest aggregate score across five subjects and emerged as the overall topper of CUET UG 2026. In the male category, Saksham Goel recorded the highest score, making him the top-performing male candidate in the examination. The category-wise merit lists released by the agency include the names of candidates along with their categories and aggregate marks obtained in their best five subjects.

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Top Five Students Securing the Highest NTA Score in Five Subjects

Devina Gahlot (Rank 1) - 1232.19 marks

Saksham Goel (Rank 2) - 1230.82 marks

Udit Chaturvedi (Rank 3) - 1207.21 marks

Shreyansh Mishra (Rank 4) - 1205.96 marks

Khushi Sablok (Rank 5) - 1203.78 marks

The CUET UG 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between May 11 and June 7 at examination centres across India and abroad. Lakhs of students appeared for the test, which serves as a common gateway for admission to a wide range of undergraduate programmes offered by participating higher education institutions.

Check the detailed toppers list here.