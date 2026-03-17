SSC 2026

SSC New Exam Calendar 2026 Released; Check Updated CGL, CHSL, MTS, GD Constable Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Mar 2026
11:31 AM

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Summary
The Staff Selection Commission has released the updated official examination calendar for the 2026–27 recruitment cycle.
The calendar provides important information regarding notification release dates, application timelines and tentative examination schedules for several national-level recruitment exams.

The Staff Selection Commission has released the updated official examination calendar for the 2026–27 recruitment cycle. The calendar provides important information regarding notification release dates, application timelines, and tentative examination schedules for several national-level recruitment exams conducted by the commission. These include major examinations such as the Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and GD Constable recruitment.

While the detailed dates will be confirmed through individual notifications, the calendar offers candidates a broad overview of when application windows will open and when the examinations are likely to be conducted.

SSC updated calendar

SSC updated calendar SSC News X handle

Candidates who wish to download the official exam calendar can access it through the SSC website. To obtain the document, applicants should visit the official website at ssc.gov.in and navigate to the “For Candidates” section on the homepage. They can then locate the tentative exam calendar link, and download the PDF file for future reference.

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According to the schedule, the notification for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2026 examination is expected to be released on March 31, with applications closing on April 30. The Tier-I examination for CGL is likely to be conducted between May and June 2026. A similar timeline has been indicated for the Junior Engineer (JE) 2026 recruitment, with the notification expected on March 31, application deadline scheduled for April 30, and the examination tentatively scheduled during May and June.

For the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), Stenographer, and Combined Hindi Translator examinations 2026, the notification release and application deadline are scheduled for April 30 and May 31, respectively. The CHSL examination is tentatively scheduled to take place between July and September 2026, whereas the other two will take place between August and September 2026. Meanwhile, the notification for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment is expected on June 30, with application closing on July 31.

The calendar also outlines the tentative schedule for the GD Constable recruitment for 2027. According to the commission, the notification for this recruitment is expected to be issued on September 30, with the application process concluding on October 31, 2026.

In addition to these major examinations, the SSC exam calendar also includes tentative schedules for several other recruitment tests such as the Selection Posts, Sub-Inspector, and various departmental recruitment examinations conducted by the commission.

Last updated on 17 Mar 2026
11:32 AM
SSC 2026 Staff Selection Commission exam schedule
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