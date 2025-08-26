SSC 2025

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 Out for Re-Exam: Direct Download Link

Posted on 26 Aug 2025
15:07 PM

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 today, August 26. Candidates set to appear for the computer-based test (CBT) for Selection Posts/Phase XIII can download their hall tickets from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be held on August 29, 2025, with approximately 59,500 candidates eligible to appear. Each candidate will be allotted an exam centre from among the three preferred cities chosen during the application process, based on availability.

According to the official notice, the Commission clarified that the earlier test conducted between July 24 and August 2, 2025, will not be considered. All such candidates have been given another opportunity and must now appear for the CBT on August 29.

Steps to download SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025

  • Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the “Login” link and enter the required credentials.
  • The admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

Exam pattern

The SSC Phase 13 CBT will have objective-type multiple-choice questions. Exams will be conducted separately for candidates with Matriculation, Higher Secondary (10+2), and Graduation & above qualifications.

The duration of the test is 60 minutes and the paper will carry 100 questions for 200 marks, with a negative marking of 0.50 marks per wrong answer.

For further updates, candidates are advised to visit the official SSC website regularly.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 26 Aug 2025
15:08 PM
SSC 2025 Staff Selection Commission Admit Card
