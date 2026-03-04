National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA Releases CUET PG Admit Card 2026 for March 6–10 Exams at exams.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Posted on 04 Mar 2026
File Image

Summary
Candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate courses can download their hall tickets from the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg
Candidates must appear at the examination centre strictly as per the date, shift, and timing mentioned in their e-Admit Card

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG Admit Card 2026 for candidates scheduled to appear in the March 6 to March 10 examination cycle. Candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate courses can download their hall tickets from the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 27, 2026. Each exam will be 90 minutes long, and the question paper will consist of 75 questions.

Candidates must appear at the examination centre strictly as per the date, shift, and timing mentioned in their e-Admit Card. No separate notification regarding the release of the admit card will be sent via email or any other mode. Entry to the examination centre will not be permitted on any date or time other than that allotted on the admit card.

CUET PG Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg
  2. Click on the “CUET PG Admit Card 2026” link on the homepage
  3. Enter your login credentials on the new page
  4. Click on Submit to view your hall ticket
  5. Download and verify the details mentioned
  6. Take a printout for future reference

In case of difficulty downloading the admit card or if there are discrepancies in the details, candidates can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

