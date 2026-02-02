Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

Rajasthan Board Releases RBSE 10th & 12th Admit Cards for 2026 Exams; Direct Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Feb 2026
15:31 PM

File Image

Summary
Students can download their hall tickets from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
The admit cards contain important details, including the student’s name, roll number, exam centre and address, test-day guidelines, and parents’ names

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, has released the RBSE Class 10 and 12 admit cards 2026 today. Students can download their hall tickets from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Schools are required to download the admit cards and distribute them to students. The RBSE admit card, along with a valid ID, is mandatory for entry into the examination centres. Students without hall tickets will not be permitted to appear for the exams. Any discrepancies should be reported immediately to the school or the RBSE board office.

The admit cards contain important details, including the student’s name, roll number, exam centre and address, test-day guidelines, and parents’ names.

The RBSE board will conduct the Class 12 board exams from February 12 to March 11, 2026, while the Class 10 exams will be held from February 12 to February 28. Exams will run from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. A total of 6,193 exam centres have been set up across the state, including 51 centres under special surveillance.

Last updated on 02 Feb 2026
15:31 PM
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE Class 10 Admit Card
