MCC NEET PG 2025: 1,666 Candidates Shifted to NRI Quota in First Three Rounds; Scrutiny Continues

More than 1,600 candidates have been converted from the Indian to the NRI category in the first three rounds of MCC NEET PG counselling 2025, raising questions over the use of the quota by low-scoring candidates to access high-fee and low-competition postgraduate medical seats.

According to the NRI list published by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), 811 candidates were provisionally converted in Round 3 after verification of submitted documents. In earlier rounds, 637 candidates were converted in Round 1, and 218 candidates in Round 2, bringing the total to 1,666 candidates.

The NRI quota rules for NEET PG 2025 were tightened following instructions from the Ministry of External Affairs. Under current regulations, in addition to NRI candidates, the wards of NRIs are also eligible. This allows candidates residing in India to qualify for the NRI quota if a blood relative, such as an uncle, aunt, or grandparent, lives abroad. Applicants must submit an undertaking to sponsor their education, as per a Supreme Court directive.

Candidates included in the NRI eligibility list are required to submit original documents, including proof of NRI status and relationship certificates, during reporting at the allotted medical college. Colleges may cancel seat allotment if candidates fail to provide the relevant documents.

The MCC is scheduled to announce the NEET PG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment on February 3 on its official website, mcc.nic.in.