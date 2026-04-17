SSC JE Tier 2 Answer Key 2025 Released - Objection Submission Rules and Result Update

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) Tier 2 Examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download the answer key along with their response sheets from the official SSC website (ssc.gov.in).

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) Tier 2 Examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download the answer key along with their response sheets from the official SSC website (ssc.gov.in).

Candidates have been given the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer key until April 19. To challenge any answer, candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹50 per question. The objection process is conducted online, and candidates must log in using their registration number and password to submit their challenges.

The answer key document includes comprehensive details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, examination name, paper details, date and shift of the exam, question paper code, questions along with answer options, correct answers as per SSC, the candidate’s marked responses, and the status of each answer. This allows candidates to carefully review their performance and identify discrepancies, if any.

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The SSC conducted the JE Tier 2 examination on April 7, 2026, as part of the recruitment process for 1,731 Junior Engineer posts across various departments. Based on the provisional answer key, candidates can estimate their scores before the declaration of the final results.

As per the marking scheme, candidates are awarded three marks for each correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response. This enables candidates to calculate their probable scores by comparing their responses with the official answer key.

To download the answer key, candidates need to visit the SSC official website, navigate to the answer key section, log in using their credentials, and view the answer key and response sheet on the screen.

The commission is expected to declare the SSC JE Tier 2 results soon. Candidates are advised to review the provisional answer key thoroughly and submit objections, if any, within the deadline to ensure their concerns are considered during the final evaluation process.