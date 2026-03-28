SSC

SSC JE Paper 2 City Intimation Slip 2026 Out - Check Download Link and Admit Card Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Mar 2026
09:33 AM

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Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially issued the advance city intimation slip for the Junior Engineer (JE) Paper II examination 2025.
Candidates who have qualified for the next stage can now download the city slip from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially issued the advance city intimation slip for the Junior Engineer (JE) Paper II examination 2025. Candidates who have qualified for the next stage can now download the city slip from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the city of examination details has been made available through the candidate login portal. Applicants can access the information by logging in with their credentials. The city intimation slip will inform candidates about the location of their examination city, enabling them to make necessary travel arrangements in advance.

The commission has clarified that the city slip does not serve as an admit card. The ‘Admission Certificate’ (hall ticket) and ‘Scribe Entry Pass’ will be issued separately and are expected to be released two to three days before the examination date. The admit card will include complete details such as the exact address of the examination centre, reporting time, and exam-day instructions.

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As per the schedule, the SSC JE Paper II examination will be conducted on April 7, 2026. Only candidates who successfully cleared Paper I are eligible to appear for this stage of the recruitment process. The Paper II examination will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions covering Civil & Structural Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. The duration of the exam will be two hours, carrying a total of 300 marks.

The SSC JE Paper I examination was conducted earlier in computer-based mode on multiple dates in December 2025. Following the completion of Paper II, the commission will release the provisional answer key, results, and further details regarding document verification for shortlisted candidates.

The Junior Engineer examination is conducted by SSC to recruit qualified engineering professionals for various government departments and organisations. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding admit cards and further stages of the selection process.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 28 Mar 2026
09:35 AM
SSC Staff Selection Commission exam city allotment
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