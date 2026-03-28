HPU Announces UG, PG Semester Results 2026; Check Scorecard Online

Summary Students who appeared for the December 2025 examinations can now check and download their results using their registration number The result PDF includes key details such as the student’s name, registration number, course name, semester, subject-wise marks, and overall result status

Himachal Pradesh University has announced the semester results for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses on its official website, hpuniv.ac.in. Students who appeared for the December 2025 examinations can now check and download their results using their registration number.

The results have been declared for a wide range of courses, including MSc Biotechnology, MA English, MA Psychology, MSc Environmental Science, MA Education, MA Sanskrit, MSc Geology, PG Diploma in Tribal Studies, MCom, MSc Physics, MA History, MA Hindi, MCA, MA Geography, MA Political Science, MA Public Administration, Bachelor and Master of Library and Information Science, MA Economics, Diploma in Computer Application, and Diploma in Data Science, among others.

The result PDF includes key details such as the student’s name, registration number, course name, semester, subject-wise marks, and overall result status.

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HPU Result 2026: Steps to Check

Students can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official HPU website

Click on the ‘Result’ option available on the menu bar

Select the relevant course from the list

Enter the registration number

View and download the result PDF

Take a printout for future reference

Himachal Pradesh University, located in Summer Hill, Shimla, is a public university established in 1970 by the state government.

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned in the result and keep a copy for future academic use.