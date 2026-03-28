Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2026 Out; Candidates Can Check Scores Online

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Mar 2026
15:57 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the Phase 2 online examination can now check and download their results from sebi.gov.in
The SEBI Grade A Phase 2 examination was conducted on February 21, 2026, for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) across multiple streams, including General, Legal, Information Technology, Research, Official Language, Electrical Engineering, and Civil Engineering

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has announced the Grade A Phase 2 result 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Phase 2 online examination can now check and download their results from sebi.gov.in.

The SEBI Grade A Phase 2 examination was conducted on February 21, 2026, for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) across multiple streams, including General, Legal, Information Technology, Research, Official Language, Electrical Engineering, and Civil Engineering.

Candidates can access their results by visiting the official website, navigating to the Careers section, and clicking on the Results tab to download the result PDF and verify their roll numbers.

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To qualify for Phase 2, candidates must secure the minimum cut-off marks in each paper along with the required aggregate score as prescribed by SEBI. Only those meeting these criteria will advance to the next stage of the recruitment process.

The Phase 2 examination consisted of two papers. Paper 1 was a descriptive English test, designed to evaluate writing skills such as essay writing, précis, and comprehension. Paper 2 was stream-specific, varying according to the post applied for.

As per the official notification, the exam also included negative marking for objective-type questions, with one-fourth mark deducted for each incorrect answer.

Candidates are advised to download their results and regularly check the official website for updates regarding the next stage of the selection process.

Last updated on 28 Mar 2026
15:59 PM
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) SEBI Results out
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