Railway Recruitment Board

RRB Technician Grade 1 Answer Key 2026 Out, Challenge Window Open Until April 6

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Mar 2026
15:48 PM

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Summary
The examination, conducted under CEN No. 02/2025, was held on March 13, 2026, as part of the recruitment process for Technician Grade 1 posts
The Railway Recruitment Boards clarified that all objections must be submitted within the deadline and that the final decision on the answer key will be binding

The Railway Recruitment Boards on Saturday released the answer key for the Technician Grade 1 Computer Based Test (CBT) 2026, allowing candidates to access their question papers, recorded responses, and official answers through their respective regional websites.

The examination, conducted under CEN No. 02/2025, was held on March 13, 2026, as part of the recruitment process for Technician Grade 1 posts.

Along with the answer key, the boards have also opened the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any discrepancies. The objection facility is available from March 28 and will remain open until April 6, 2026, at 10:00 AM. Candidates have been advised to complete the process within the stipulated timeframe, as no representations will be accepted after the deadline.

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In case of errors, candidates can raise objections by selecting the specific question, submitting supporting details, and paying the prescribed fee. The objection fee has been set at ₹50 per question, in addition to applicable bank charges. The boards have stated that the fee will be refunded, after deduction of bank charges, if the challenge is found to be valid. Refunds will be processed to the bank account provided during registration.

Payments for objections can be made through debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking.

The Railway Recruitment Boards clarified that all objections must be submitted within the deadline and that the final decision on the answer key will be binding. Candidates have been urged to carefully review their responses and take necessary action within the given window.

Last updated on 28 Mar 2026
15:49 PM
Railway Recruitment Board RRB Exam Answer Key
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