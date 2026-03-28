IIM Ahmedabad Achieves Full Placement for 2026 Batch; Finance, Consulting Lead Hiring Boom

Summary The institute reported a strong hiring momentum in finance-related roles, particularly in private equity, venture capital, and asset management IIMA noted that the placement process began with a lateral hiring phase in January 2026, targeting candidates with prior professional experience for mid- and senior-level roles

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad has successfully completed the final placement process for its Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2026, achieving 100% placements with students securing roles across 26 cohorts, according to an official statement.

The institute reported a strong hiring momentum in finance-related roles, particularly in private equity, venture capital, and asset management. Leading global investment firms such as Blackstone, General Atlantic, and Temasek participated actively, reflecting robust demand in the segment.

In the consulting domain, Boston Consulting Group emerged as the top recruiter by number of offers, followed by McKinsey & Company and Bain & Company. Investment banking also witnessed steady hiring, led by Goldman Sachs, with participation from major financial institutions including Citibank.

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Among conglomerates, Tata Administrative Services, Aditya Birla Group, Godrej Industries Group, and Mahindra Group were key recruiters, while Essar Group recorded the highest number of offers within this segment.

The institute highlighted significant growth across multiple domains, including advisory consulting, analytics and IT consulting, consumer services, fintech, healthcare, and renewable energy. Emerging sectors such as greentech and digital services also saw increased hiring demand, reflecting evolving industry priorities.

IIMA noted that the placement process began with a lateral hiring phase in January 2026, targeting candidates with prior professional experience for mid- and senior-level roles. Firms like FinIQ Consulting and NTT Data were among the prominent recruiters during this phase.

The final placements were conducted through the institute’s cluster-cohort system, which groups companies based on industry profiles. This system allowed students to apply to preferred firms even after receiving offers, enhancing flexibility and improving alignment between career aspirations and job roles.

Recruiters from diverse sectors—including consulting, finance, technology, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and enterprise technology—participated in large numbers. Companies such as Accenture Strategy, Deloitte, EY, KPMG, Amazon, Hindustan Unilever, Nestlé, Microsoft, and Adobe extended offers during the process.

Commenting on the placement season, recruitment secretary P. Kamalesh Khanna highlighted a “broadening of sectoral participation,” noting that newer cohorts recorded a significant rise in hiring, underscoring the system’s adaptability to changing market dynamics.