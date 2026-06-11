National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NEET MDS 2026 Scorecard Released; Over 30,000 Candidates Shortlisted, Check College Predictor

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jun 2026
13:23 PM

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Summary
According to the official result data, 30,435 candidates have been shortlisted based on their performance in the entrance test
The NEET MDS 2026 examination was conducted on May 2, while the results were announced on June 2

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the scorecards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their scorecards from the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The NEET MDS 2026 examination was conducted on May 2, while the results were announced on June 2. According to the official result data, 30,435 candidates have been shortlisted based on their performance in the entrance test.

The scorecard provides candidates with a detailed breakdown of their examination performance and will be required during the counselling and admission process for postgraduate dental programmes across the country.

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NEET MDS Scorecard 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

  1. Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
  2. Click on the “NEET MDS Score Card Download” link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter the registered User ID and Password.
  4. Click on the Submit button.
  5. The scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and save the scorecard.
  7. Take a printout for future reference.

Following the release of scorecards, candidates can use NEET MDS college predictor tools to estimate their chances of securing admission to various dental colleges based on their All India Rank, category and previous years' counselling trends. Such tools can help aspirants shortlist institutions and make informed choices during the counselling process.

NEET MDS is the sole national-level entrance examination for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes in India. The examination serves as the basis for admission to postgraduate dental courses offered by government, private, deemed and central universities across the country.

With the release of the scorecards, shortlisted candidates can now prepare for the counselling process, during which seats will be allotted based on merit, category, preferences and seat availability.

Last updated on 11 Jun 2026
13:24 PM
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) NEET MDS 2026 NEET MDS NBEMS
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