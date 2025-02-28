Staff Selection Commission Releases SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2024- Know Details

Summary Candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination can check and download their score cards from the commission's old website at ssc.nic.in The facility to download score cards will be available from 6 PM of February 27, 2025 to March 13, 2025, up to 6 PM

The Staff Selection Commission released the score cards of SSC GD Final Result 2024 yesterday, February 27, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination can check and download their score cards from the commission's old website at ssc.nic.in.

The facility to download score cards will be available from 6 PM of February 27, 2025 to March 13, 2025, up to 6 PM.

In the results, a total of 4891 female candidates and 39375 male candidates were selected by the commission for various posts. Final results of 845 candidates were withheld due to court orders/suspected malpractices. The commission had released the final results of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 on December 13, 2024.

The official SSC notice read, “The final result of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 was declared by the Commission on 13.12.2024. Now, the Commission has decided to upload the final marks of all the candidates who were shortlisted for appearing in PST/PET and DV/DME/RME in Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024.”

SSC GD Final Scorecard 2024: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.