SSC GD Constable 2026 Recruitment Registration Begins - Link, Detailed Vacancies & Dates

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the Constable (General Duty) recruitment in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. The commission has opened the online application process for a total of 25,487 vacancies.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the Constable (General Duty) recruitment in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles for the 2026 examination cycle. The commission has opened the online application process for a total of 25,487 vacancies. These posts have been announced across multiple forces, including the BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, Assam Rifles, and the Secretariat Security Force (SSF).

According to the notification, 23,467 vacancies are earmarked for male candidates and 2,020 for female candidates. SSC has clarified that these vacancy figures are tentative and may be subject to revision based on the requirements of participating forces. The application window opened on December 1, 2025, and candidates can submit their online forms until December 31, 2025 (11 PM). Applicants will be able to pay the online examination fee until January 1, 2026.

To help candidates rectify errors in their submitted forms, SSC will activate an application correction window from January 8 to 10, 2026, during which applicants can make permitted changes after paying the applicable correction charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The application fee for the SSC GD recruitment is Rs. 100, while women candidates, SC, ST, and eligible Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee, in line with SSC’s reservation and fee relaxation policies.

The SSC GD selection procedure comprises multiple stages, including a Computer-Based Examination (CBE), followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Detailed Medical Examination (DME), and Document Verification. Candidates who qualify at each stage will be considered for final selection based on merit and medical fitness. Applicants are advised to read the official notification carefully and ensure compliance with all eligibility conditions before applying.

Find the direct application link here.