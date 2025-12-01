SSC 2025

SSC CPO Exam City Slip 2025 Out on ssc.gov.in - Download Steps and Admit Card Updates

Posted on 01 Dec 2025
12:41 PM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam city information slip for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2025.
Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their SSC CPO 2025 Paper 1 city intimation slip by logging in with their credentials on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam city information slip for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their SSC CPO 2025 Paper 1 city intimation slip by logging in with their credentials on the official website.

As per the schedule, SSC CPO Paper 1 will be conducted from December 9 to 12, 2025, for the recruitment of 5,308 vacancies across Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The city slip provides candidates with essential details such as the exam city, date, and shift.

SSC Re-Opens Exam Slot Booking Window: Know Option Submission Steps and Deadline
SSC Re-Opens Exam Slot Booking Window: Know Option Submission Steps and Deadline

How to Download SSC CPO 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip?

  • Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the Login tab on the homepage.
  • Enter your Username (Registration Number) and SSC Registration Password.
  • The SSC CPO Paper 1 exam city information slip will appear on the screen.
  • Download and print the slip for future reference.

SSC has clarified that this city intimation slip is not the admit card. The official admit card will be released three to four days before the examination date. Candidates will need their registration number and password to download the admit card once it is made available. While the city slip reveals the exam city, date, and shift, it does not disclose the exact exam centre, which will be mentioned only on the admit card.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official SSC website for the latest admit card release updates.

Find the direct login link here.

Last updated on 01 Dec 2025
12:42 PM
SSC 2025 Staff Selection Commission SSC CPO 2025 exam city allotment
