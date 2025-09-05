SSC CHT Answer Key 2025 Out - Check Objection Submission Deadline and Result Update

SSC 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key and response sheets for the Combined Hindi Translator (CHT) Paper 1 exam held on August 12, 2025. Candidates can now download their answer key and response sheet from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Candidates dissatisfied with the provisional key can raise objections until September 7, 2025 (6 PM). To challenge a question, candidates must pay a fee of ₹50 per question — reduced by 50% compared to previous years. SSC has clarified that no representations will be accepted after the deadline, and response sheets will not be available for download beyond the stipulated time.

How to Raise Objections for SSC CHT 2025 Answer Key

  • Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.
  • Log in with your registration number and password.
  • Click on the “Answer Key Challenge” link.
  • Select the question, choose the complaint type, and enter your explanation.
  • Upload supporting documents (if any).
  • Pay the fee and submit your objection.

The SSC CHT exam is conducted annually to recruit Translators, Junior Translators, and Hindi Officers in various central government departments. The final answer key and results will be declared after reviewing all objections submitted by candidates.

