SSC Releases CHSL Answer Key, Response Sheet 2026 for Tier-II; Objection Window Closes Soon

Summary Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the tentative answer key along with their response sheets from the official website, ssc.gov.in As per the official notice, candidates can raise objections until April 23, 2026, up to 6 pm

The Staff Selection Commission has released the answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2025 (Tier-II). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the tentative answer key along with their response sheets from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The commission has also opened the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the answer key.

As per the official notice, candidates can raise objections until April 23, 2026, up to 6 pm. A fee of Rs 50 per question/answer challenged is applicable. The commission has made it clear that no representations will be accepted after the deadline under any circumstances.

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SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2026: Steps to Raise Objections

Visit the official SSC website Log in using registration number and password View the answer key and response sheet Select the question(s) to challenge Upload supporting documents Pay the required fee Submit the objection

The commission has stated that the question paper and responses are strictly for personal use and self-assessment. Candidates must also agree to an undertaking on the Challenge Management portal before raising objections.

Additionally, SSC will soon activate the Option-cum-Preference window before the declaration of the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) or final result. Candidates must submit their post preferences within the given timeframe, failing which they will not be considered for any post in the final selection.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official website and regional SSC portals for further updates.