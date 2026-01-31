SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2025 Out - Objection Window Open Till February 3

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially published the provisional answer key for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Tier 2 exam can now access and download the answer key from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially published the provisional answer key for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Tier 2 exam can now access and download the answer key from the official website, ssc.gov.in, by logging in to their candidate dashboard using their registration number and password.

The provisional SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key enables candidates to verify their marked responses and calculate an approximate score ahead of the declaration of the final result. Along with the answer key, the response sheet of each candidate has also been made available through the login portal, ensuring transparency in the evaluation process.

To download the SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the official SSC website and click on the login option available on the homepage. After entering their One-Time Registration (OTR) number and password, candidates must navigate to the Exam Dashboard section and select the SSC CGL Tier II answer key link. The provisional answer key and individual response sheet can then be downloaded and saved for future reference.

In addition to releasing the provisional answer key, the commission has opened the objection facility for candidates who wish to challenge any discrepancies until February 3. Aspirants can submit objections online against answers they believe are incorrect by following the prescribed procedure. An objection fee of ₹100 per question is applicable, and candidates are advised to raise challenges only when supported by valid justification. All objections submitted within the stipulated timeline will be reviewed by the commission before finalising the answer key.

After examining all valid objections received from candidates, SSC will publish the final answer key. Aspirants are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding the objection deadline, release of the final answer key, and the announcement of the SSC CGL Tier 2 results.