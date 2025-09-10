SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Admit Card Out Now at ssc.gov.in - Download Link Here

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially issued the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination 2025. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets by logging in with their credentials on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially issued the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination 2025. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets by logging in with their credentials on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The Tier 1 computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 12 to 26, 2025. SSC has allotted around 260 exam centres in 129 cities across the country. This year, more than 28 lakh aspirants are expected to appear, making it one of the most competitive government recruitment exams in India.

How to Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can access their hall tickets by following these steps:

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in. Click on the Login link on the homepage. Enter your registered username and password. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Verify all details, then download and save it. Take a printout to carry to the exam centre.

Ahead of the hall ticket release, SSC had already released the city intimation slip few days back to inform candidates of their allotted exam city. Candidates must carefully verify the details on their admit card after downloading it and carry a printed copy to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID.

SSC CGL 2025 Exam Shift Timings

The Tier 1 exam will be held in multiple shifts daily:

Shift 1: 9 AM – 10 AM

Shift 2: 11.45 AM – 12.45 PM

Shift 3: 2.30 PM – 3.30 PM

Shift 4 (if required): 5.15 PM – 6.15 PM

The SSC CGL 2025 exam serves as a gateway to fill 14,582 vacancies across Group B and Group C posts in ministries, departments, and central government organisations.

Find the direct admit card download link here.