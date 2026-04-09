SSC CGL Result 2025: 1st Allocation List and Cutoffs Out for Tier II; Check Sliding Process Details

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025. The development follows the declaration of Tier-I results on December 18, 2025, and the Tier-II examination, conducted in computer-based mode on January 18 and 19, 2026.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025. The development follows the declaration of Tier-I results on December 18, 2025, and the Tier-II examination, conducted in computer-based mode on January 18 and 19, 2026.

As per the official notification, the FRTA process has been carried out in accordance with the guidelines issued on March 3, 2026, which introduced a sliding mechanism for candidates who qualified in Tier-II. Only those candidates who submitted their option-cum-preferences online and cleared Section I and Section II of Paper I were considered for further evaluation in Section III (Computer Knowledge Test) and Section IV (Data Entry Speed Test). Candidates failing to meet the cut-off marks in Sections I and II were not considered for subsequent stages.

The allocation of posts under FRTA has been based on candidates’ overall performance in Tier-II. For posts such as Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Grade II (SI), the evaluation included scores from Paper I (Sections I and II) along with Paper II. For all other posts, allocations were based solely on performance on Paper I.

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The commission has also informed that the results of 107 candidates have been withheld due to various reasons. Additionally, the current allocations are subject to the final outcome of ongoing legal proceedings, including a Special Leave Petition (SLP) and a writ petition pending before the Supreme Court of India.

The sliding mechanism has been introduced to optimise vacancy utilisation, reduce the number of unfilled posts, and ensure fair, merit-based reallocation. Candidates eligible for sliding must select their preferred venue, date, and slot through the official SSC website between April 8 and April 10, 2026.

The sliding process will be conducted at SSC regional offices from April 13 to April 22, 2026, for the Northern Region, and from April 13 to April 18, 2026, for all other regions. Candidates must appear in person for this process, as failure to do so will lead to exclusion from the final allocation.

The commission has also released the final answer keys after reviewing objections submitted by candidates. Detailed marks for both selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the official SSC website in due course.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with official announcements and complete all required formalities within the specified deadlines to secure their final allocation.

Find the official notice here.